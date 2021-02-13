Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 4.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,036,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.70. 1,119,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.95. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.