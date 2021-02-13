Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.92

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and traded as low as $28.31. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 40,058 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

