Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $38,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.