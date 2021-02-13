Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Square makes up about 12.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Square worth $175,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.75. 6,780,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,152. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $273.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

