Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $272.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $273.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.37.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

