Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Square were worth $45,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $273.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.37.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Wedbush increased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

