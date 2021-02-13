Squorum (SQR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $364.00

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Squorum has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Squorum has a market cap of $44,804.60 and approximately $364.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Squorum alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00340272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.50 or 0.03370031 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056310 BTC.

About Squorum

Squorum (SQR) uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . The official website for Squorum is squorum.net

Squorum Coin Trading

Squorum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squorum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squorum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squorum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.