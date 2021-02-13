SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.