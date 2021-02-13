S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) vs. County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Financial Review

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. S&T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.93 $98.23 million $3.09 9.01 County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.68 $16.45 million $2.36 9.06

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 4.95% 6.52% 0.83% County Bancorp 6.13% 5.76% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 County Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats County Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

