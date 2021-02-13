ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 55,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,976 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 127,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 119,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

