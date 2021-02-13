ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

