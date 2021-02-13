STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,166 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA opened at $124.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 652.98 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $127.70.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 929,131 shares of company stock valued at $98,886,955. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

