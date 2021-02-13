StableUSD One Day Volume Reaches $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01057297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00054782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.52 or 0.05616951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000190 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

