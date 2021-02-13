Stably USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $888.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $760,178.86 and approximately $888.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.84 or 0.01078925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.05698838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.