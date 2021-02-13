Stably USD (USDS) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $772,507.42 and $2,371.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.
About Stably USD
Stably USD Token Trading
Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
