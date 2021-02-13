STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) vs. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Financial Contrast

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $2.92 billion 2.36 $339.02 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 50.79 -$993.37 million $1.32 30.54

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 4 11 4 1 2.10

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Covonia. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.