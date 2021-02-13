Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the January 14th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.6 days.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.