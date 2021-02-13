Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the January 14th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.6 days.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.