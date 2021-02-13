Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 526.56 ($6.88).

STAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 462.90 ($6.05) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 643.40 ($8.41). The company has a market capitalization of £14.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 471.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 421.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

