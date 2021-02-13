Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.82 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

