Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Stans Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 18,808 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company that focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

