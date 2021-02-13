Starbase (STAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,540.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $195,983.57 and $1,540.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

