Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.30. 3,169,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,021. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.