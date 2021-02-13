STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $637,456.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $58.99 million and approximately $637,456.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

