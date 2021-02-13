STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.24 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $58.65 million and $705,414.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

