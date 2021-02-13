State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,128 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.82% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 752.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

