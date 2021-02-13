State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 75,411 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

