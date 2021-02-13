State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 32.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

