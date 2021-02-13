State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.