State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,449,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 680,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 204,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

WY stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.