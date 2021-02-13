State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Fortinet worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $164.87. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

