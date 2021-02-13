State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,788 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,487,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in América Móvil by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in América Móvil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in América Móvil by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in América Móvil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 925,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

