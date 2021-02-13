State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fortive worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $41,635,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

