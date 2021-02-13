State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,928 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

