State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $167,521,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 581,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 356,699 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

