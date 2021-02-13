State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

