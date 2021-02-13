State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.07 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CDW worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $155.40 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $157.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

