State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

