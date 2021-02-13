State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

