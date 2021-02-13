State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 177,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ViacomCBS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

