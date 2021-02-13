State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,890,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

