State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.