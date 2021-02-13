State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,380,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $74,122,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

