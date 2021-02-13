State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 87,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

