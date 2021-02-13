State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $59,167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,216,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $552.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

