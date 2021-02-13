State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $218.08 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $218.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

