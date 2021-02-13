State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $153.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

