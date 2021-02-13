State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,817 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of UDR worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

