State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $1,088,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $233.86 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

