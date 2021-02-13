State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $294.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

