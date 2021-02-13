State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

